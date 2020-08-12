A Stunning Studio Ghibli Fashion Collection Hits BoxLunch

BoxLunch has launched an exclusive fashion collection for Studio Ghibli fans that includes some seriously stunning styles. The designs are inspired by classic films like Kiki's Delivery Service, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and more.

You can shop the Studio Ghibli fashion collection here at BoxLunch (many of the items are 20% off at the time of writing). Inside that link you'll find everything from button-up tops to backpacks to hoodies in sizes for both adults and kids with some fun toys and accessories mixed in. We've picked out some of our favorite styles in the gallery below.

The launch of the collection ties into the Studio Ghibli catalog hitting the new HBO Max streaming service. If you're new to Studio Ghibli films, our guide will help you get started. A collection of new SteelBook Studio Ghibli Blu-rays have also been coming out at a steady pace. You can take a look at the latest installments right here.

