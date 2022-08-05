Studio Ghibli Reveals Princess Mononoke Statue to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Twenty-five years ago, Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke hit theaters. With the story revolving around a pair of people from very different backgrounds navigating a world of magic and mystery, it remains a fan-favorite movie from the legendary animation studio. Helping to ring in the big year, Ghibli has given fans a first look at a new statue that depicts the "Forest Spirit", one of the most important deities in the movie that pit man against gods.

The Forest Spirit, who appears to look like a giant and bizarre deer, appeared at first as a benevolent and innocent deity that was wandering the forest and with every step, creating new life beneath its hooves. Unfortunately, thanks to the mistakes of mankind, the spirit is killed and unleashes a major threat on the world that could have potentially brought an end to all life on the planet. Luckily, the two main heroes were able to decipher how to stop the encroaching curse and save mankind from itself following the disastrous series of events.

The new Princess Mononoke statue is set to arrive in Japan this October and will retail for around $160 USD, helping to celebrate the long history of the movie from Studio Ghibli that has been able to become a legendary film within the medium of anime:

(Photo: Ghibli)

Princess Mononoke most likely won't receive a sequel film any time soon if ever, considering Studio Ghibli has mostly stuck to "one and done" stories in the past, but the film will return in an unexpected way later this fall. Studio Ghibli will swing open the doors of its first amusement park, with a number of familiar locales from their films being brought to life as attractions when the park opens this November. "Mononoke's Village" will be the main attraction from the film for the theme park, with other Ghibli movies such as My Neighbor Totoro and Howl's Moving Castle also set to be featured.

If you haven't watched this classic anime film before, it is currently streaming on HBO Max as a part of the streaming service's Studio Ghibli library.

Will you be aiming to add this Ghibli statue to your collection later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.

Via Natalie Comic