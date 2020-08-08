Studio Ghibli Meets The Legend Of Zelda in Stunning Breath of the Wind Poster

✖

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo's longest running, and most popular, game franchises, with the recent title of Breath of the Wild giving us a fresh new take on characters such as Link, Zelda, and Gannon, as one fan has decided to show what this game might look like as a product of Studio Ghibli. Ghibli, which is often considered to be one of the most legendary animation studios, having created anime feature length films such as Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and many others that have propelled the studio's brand across the world.

Studio Ghibli is set to release a new movie later this year in Earwig and the Witch, taking the opportunity to venture into the world of computer graphics for this upcoming anime. Following this entry, Ghibli is looking to adapt the popular story known as "How Do You Live", meaning that there is still plenty of work for the legendary animation house to do. Hayao Miyazaki came out of retirement in order to work in the world of animation once again, and it's clear that Ghibli still is living up to its reputation that it has established over the decades!

Twitter User BigSkyCastle shared this impressive art work that imagines what the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might look like if it were under the pen of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki, as the franchise seems almost custom made to be an entry in the house of Studio Ghibli:

The Legend of Zelda has given us a number of different story lines that have explored different versions of the land of Hyrule, with Breath of the Wild being one of the most talked about thanks to its new mechanics and unique cell shaded art style. With a sequel already in the works, we can't wait to revisit the in-depth world that had us spending countless hours as Link exploring the terrain.

While there have been rumors in the past about a possible Legend of Zelda television series, we're still waiting to see this legendary Nintendo franchise given an animated adaptation at some point in the future.

Would you love to see Studio Ghibli try their hands at animating the world of Hyrule? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio Ghibli!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.