GKIDS Licenses Studio Ghibli's CG Film Earwig and the Witch for North American Release

Studio Ghibli surprised fans when it revealed that their next big project would be their very first fully CG animated effort, and now fans outside of Japan can get ready for its release as GKIDS has officially acquired the North American license for Earwig and the Witch. Directed by Goro Miyazaki (From Up on Poppy Hill, Tales from Earthsea), produced by studio co-founder Toshio Suzuki, and with additional planning from Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro), Earwig and the Witch will be Studio Ghibli's first official foray into CG animated films.

Based on the novel of the same name by Dianna Wynne Jones (who also wrote Howl's Moving Castle), Earwig and the Witch will be making its official debut in Japan later this year and is also an official selection for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. With GKIDS now licensing the film, it's currently scheduled for a theatrical release in North America next year.

According to GKIDS' official press release, director Goro Miyazaki stated the following about the upcoming Earwig and the Witch, “Nowadays, in our country, there are many adults and few children. It must be tough for these children, so few of them having to deal with so many adults. It was while I was thinking about this that I got to know Earwig. And I realized, ‘That’s it!’

GKIDS is proud to announce the North American rights to EARWIG AND THE WITCH, the next film from Goro Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli (#FromUpOnPoppyHill). Coming 2021

Follow @GKIDSFilms for more #Earwig updates!

✨ https://t.co/mv7Ksk1d1q pic.twitter.com/9LsEuSlBPw — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) July 7, 2020

Elaborating further, Miyazaki went on to say, "How does Earwig deal with the annoying adults? Please watch Earwig and The Witch to find out. She may be cheeky, but I sincerely hope that our adorable Earwig will encourage children and cheer up adults.”

As for the film itself, GKIDS officially describes Earwig and the Witch as such, "Growing up in an orphanage, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life will take a new turn when a strange family takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch."

Will you be checking out Studio Ghibli's debut 3DCG animated film, Earwig and the Witch when it debuts in theaters next year? How do you feel about this dramatic departure from their other films? Is this new CG style a good fit for the classic studio? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.