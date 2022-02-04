Studio Ghibli The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Only Yesterday SteelBook Blu-ray Pre-Orders are Live

The latest releases in the Studio Ghibli Limited Edition SteelBook Blu-ray lineup from GKIDS and Shout Factory are The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013) and Only Yesterday (1991) – two masterpieces from director Isao Takahata. You can find many of the previously released SteelBook Blu-rays here on Amazon, but details on the new additions can be found below. Note that both Blu-rays are set for release on April 19th, 2022. Odds are they will see a discount before that time, and pre-orders will automatically get the lowest price.

The Tale of Princess Kaguya ($26.98) – Pre-order on Amazon: “From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, comes a powerful and sweeping epic that redefines animated storytelling and marks a triumphant high point within an extraordinary filmmaking career for Academy Award-nominated director Isao Takahata. Found inside a shining stalk of bamboo by an old bamboo cutter and his wife, a tiny girl grows rapidly into an exquisite young lady. The mysterious young princess enthralls all who encounter her – but ultimately, she must confront her fate and embark on a transformative journey.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

EXCLUSIVE BOOKLET

Feature-Length Documentary Isao Takahata And His Tale Of The Princess Kaguya

Announcement Of The Completion Of The Film

Trailers & TV Spots

Audio/subtitles:

Original Japanese, English, and French audio tracks

Optional English and French subtitles for the main feature

Only Yesterday ($26.98) – Pre-order on Amazon: “Having lived her whole life in the city, 27-year-old Taeko decides to visit her relatives in the countryside. As she travels, memories of her youth resurface, and after meeting young farmer Toshio, she wonders if she’s been true to the dreams of her childhood self. From Academy Award-nominated director Isao Takahata and General Producer Hayao Miyazaki, Only Yesterday is a masterpiece of time and tone, rich with humor and stirring emotion, and beautifully animated by Studio Ghibli, one of the world’s most revered animation studios.”

Special Features and Technical Specs: