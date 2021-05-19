Studio Khara Shuts Down Rumors About Hideaki Anno's Next Work

✖

Rumors have begun swirling around the internet that Hideaki Anno might be working on a new film with the animation studio responsible for the latest entries in the Rebuild of Evangelion film franchise, Studio Khara, but the creators were quick to denounce said rumor. Following the release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time to theaters in Japan, Anno hasn't been shy about his new works that will once again be diving into the world of "Shin" with Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider being the next two ventures for the prolific creator.

The recent rumor had sprung up when an "unnamed" member of Studio Khara had stated in an interview that Anno was currently working on a film that would be a "return" to a classic anime franchise, leaving many fans wondering just what this new project could be. Unfortunately, it seems as if this rumor wasn't real as Khara was quick to denounce this take as being false, with Hideaki Anno apparently working on no new projects for the studio, let alone one that would revisit a classic. However, both Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider are still on track to be released in the future thanks to the creator writing and directing the films.

(Photo: Khara)

Shin Godzilla was the last live-action film that Hideaki Anno had a significant role in, bringing to Japan a brand new, far more realistic take on the king of the monsters who took on his most horrifying look to date as he rampaged across the countryside. Taking a similar approach with Ultraman and Kamen Rider, the former was set to release this year but was delayed as a result of the state of emergencies that Japan has had to enact in order to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Shin Kamen Rider is set to arrive in 2023 and will most likely give us a drastically different take on the popular "Sentai" figure.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time might not be hitting the insane heights that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train had reached, but it still managed to make the most money of any of the Evangelion films. We're certainly crossing our fingers that we'll get word sooner rather than later of a North American theatrical release.

Which project from Hideaki Anno are you most looking forward to seeing? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Evangelion.

Via ANN