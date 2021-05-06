New Evangelion Film Is The Most Successful Hideaki Anno Film Of All Time

✖

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is the last anime movie in the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise and it has become the most successful Hideaki Anno directed film in the creator's history. With this being the last adventure of NERV for the foreseeable future, it seems that there were plenty of Evangelion films that were dying to see how the story of the EVA pilots would come to a close, especially considering it had been delayed multiple times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has placed the nation of Japan into emergency lockdown a number of times.

The Rebuild of Evangelion film franchise covered a lot of familiar territories when it came to the original story that had been told in Neon Genesis Evangelion, though the film series had added a number of new scenarios and characters that hadn't made their way into the television series. The film, so far, has pulled in over $75 million USD in the box office, making it the most profitable Evangelion film, and Hideaki Anno film, to be released in theaters so far. While the future for Evangelion in the world of anime is uncertain, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the popular franchise return down the line.

Hideaki Anno might not be returning to the world of Shinji Ikari any time soon, but that doesn't mean that his days of making movies aren't coming to an end any time soon. Following his work on the new take on the king of the monsters in Shin Godzilla, Anno will be working to bring to life two new "Shin" iterations of classic Japanese properties in Shin Ultraman and Shin Kamen Rider.

Anno as a creator hasn't been afraid to reveal himself through his work, with the anime legend going on record that his mental health issues of the past helped in originally creating a number of story elements within Neon Genesis Evangelion. With this final entry being one of the longest anime movies of all time, easily hitting the two-and-a-half-hour mark, it's clear that the Evangelion franchise still has plenty of fans willing to dive back into the world of Neo Tokyo.

Via ANN