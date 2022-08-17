Studio MAPPA CEO Shares Their Vision of the Company's Future

Studio MAPPA has become a force within the world of anime. With the animation studio previously having worked on Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan, while set to release the first season of Chainsaw Man this fall, it's no surprise that the creators at the production house are taking the opportunity to discuss what the future holds for MAPPA. In a recent interview with Crunchyroll, the CEO of MAPPA, Manabu Otsuka, shared his thoughts when it comes to his vision for how MAPPA will march into the future.

In chatting with Crunchyroll, Otsuka shared his thoughts on the future of MAPPA while also detailing the goals of the animation studio with their many anime adaptations:

"Using our power to create anime, I would like for MAPPA to grow and expand our influence globally. Our goal is to have our anime be known and accepted worldwide, but as a company, we are not there yet. We hope to achieve that soon and for our company to continue to grow."

MAPPA certainly has a bright future ahead of it, not just with Chainsaw Man this October, but with the final episodes of Attack on Titan and the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen arriving in 2023. While we have yet to learn release dates for the returns of the Scout Regiment and Jujutsu Tech, fan anticipation is at record levels.

In another recent interview, Otsuka stated that Chainsaw Man would forge a "new chapter" for MAPPA, with the story of Denji remaining one of the most anticipated anime series this year:

"MAPPA has been around for eleven years now. I've worked on many, many titles over those years. But I really believe that Chainsaw Man is going to be a new chapter for MAPPA. I want the team to put in their all to make this something that is going to give it a new sort of setup for the company."

Besides the aforementioned anime series, MAPPA is also working on an adaptation of Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise, which sees an immortal warrior seeking his own demise by fighting against progressively stronger foes in a world that can be quite disturbing at times.

