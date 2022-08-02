Chainsaw Man to Mark New Era at MAPPA, Says CEO

This fall, the anime world will see the arrival of Chainsaw Man's first anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA. Recently, both the CEO of the animation studio that will be bringing Denji's story to life, Manabu Otsuka and the animators behind-the-scenes revealed new details about the upcoming anime. In a recent interview, the studio head went into even more detail, revealing that he sees Chainsaw Man as marking a "new era" for the studio. Considering how big the series is with its manga alone, we can believe it.

Chainsaw Man first hit the scene in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. While the exact reasoning behind why the story of Denji and his fellow devil hunters became so popular can be left up to interpretation, the combination of frantic action along with strong characterization is unlike anything else on the market. Recently, the series continued following the conclusion of its "first chapter" with new chapters that took a break from the story of Denji and instead now focus on a girl named Asa Mikata. Forging a bond with the War Devil and looking to take down the Chainsaw Devil for mysterious reasons, Chainsaw Man has definitely returned and hit the ground floor running.

In a recent interview, MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka had this to say about the anime adaptation and how it figures into the future of the animation house:

"MAPPA has been around for eleven years now. I've worked on many, many titles over those years. But I really believe that Chainsaw Man is going to be a new chapter for MAPPA. I want the team to put in their all to make this something that is going to give it a new sort of setup for the company."

A release date has yet to be revealed for the series' arrival, though Crunchyroll is set to air the adaptation this October. With the series promising to air a new trailer later this week on August 5th, now is definitely a good time to be a fan of this high-octane franchise.

Do you think Chainsaw Man will mark a new era for the studio responsible for Attack on Titan's final season and Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world fo MAPPA.

Via Manarock