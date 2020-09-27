Super Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms New Episode Release Date

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the unlikely dark horse that has sustained Dragon Ball fans this past year. Ever since the main series closed shop, anime lovers have been left wanting for more Universe 7 missions. Of course, Dragon Ball Super has thrilled manga readers with its new arc, and anime fans ended up relying on this non-canon series for support. And now, it seems fans have learned a new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be debuting soon.

The information comes from Twitter user DbsHype. The well-known fan page updated fans about the next Big Bang Mission episode. It was there fans learned episode seven will debut on September 30 in Japan, so it will not take long before Goku revisits his fans.

According to the report, Super Dragon Ball Heroes will debut on September 30 at 6:30 PM JST. It will be aired in conjunction with the Big Bang Mission Eve Festival that will be live-streamed on Youtube. As usual, no official English translation will be made for the promo anime, but fan-translations will pop up before long.

SDBH: Big Bang Mission Episode 7 will be shown on Big Bang Mission Eve Festival Livestream, which is on 30th September, 6:30 PM JST.

As for what this upcoming episode will do, fans expect a big update on Vegito. The Fusion has a lot on his plate right now, and he is not alone. Fu is still pushing forward with his new scheme, and that means Universe 7 has a lot of work to do if the team hopes to stop him. If you want to catch up on the Big Bang Mission, then you can find all of its current fan-subbed episodes on Youtube.

Will you be tuning in to this new episode? What do you make of the show's Big Bang arc so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.