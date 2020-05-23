Super Dragon Ball Heroes Shares New Season 2 Opening

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally returned for the second season of its promotional anime series, and has debuted a new opening theme sequence to celebrate! After a month long wait, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally dropped Episode 3 of the second season adapting the Big Bang Mission story arc from the original arcade game in Japan. This latest episode brings the fight to Fu and the Universe Tree, and Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks Xeno are surprised to find they will be coming up against some familiar foes from the series' past.

This episode was a bit different than the first two episodes of the promotional series as we have gotten a brand new opening theme with the new song released alongside the Big Bang Mission expansion of the arcade game. Now you can check it out for yourself with English subtitles thanks to @DBSChronicles on Twitter. Check it out:

Like the previous opening theme sequence, the new one isn't exactly going to change the game in any really significant way. It uses some familiar footage from both the promotional anime series' episodes and animated opening of the arcade game, but it also teases much of what's to come. We're going to be seeing more of Goku and Vegeta Xeno in action soon, and that means more of the fan favorite Super Saiyan 4 transformation once more.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 3 is now available online. It's titled "Rematch with Strong Enemies! Turles and Bojack!" and the synopsis describes the episode as such, "Guided by Tokitoki, Goku and the others are following Fu. When they finally arrive on a planet... strong enemies stand in their way! At the same time, while Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are researching on their own, suddenly a mysterious man appears who calls himself Dr. W." As the new opening theme and synopsis suggest, Turles, Bojack, and a few others make their return to the franchise with Big Bang Mission.

