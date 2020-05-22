Watch: Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases Big Bang Mission Episode 3

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally returned for Episode 3 of the Big Bang Mission arc for Season 2, and now you can watch it out online! Released a month after the release of Episode 2, Episode 3 of the promotional anime series continues the Big Bang Mission arc adapting the original arcade game for the second season. Fu has already made his move with the bird of destruction Dogidogi, and summoning a universe devouring tree, and now it's up to Goku and the others to put a stop to it.

You can check it out in the video above thanks to Dragon Ball Hype. on YouTube and translating efforts from @peraperayume and @pipoaroi on Twitter. Just like with the first season of the promotional series, the latest episode of the battle brings in some classic villains we haven't seen since Goku and the other Z Fighters faced them in their respective Dragon Ball Z films. Now they're back in a new era!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "Rematch with Strong Enemies! Turles and Bojack!" and the synopsis describes the episode as such, "Guided by Tokitoki, Goku and the others are following Fu. When they finally arrive on a planet... strong enemies stand in their way! At the same time, while Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are researching on their own, suddenly a mysterious man appears who calls himself Dr. W."

The episode continues the multiverse spanning war begun with the first season of the series as Fu uses all of the knowledge he gathered during the Prison Planet and Universe Conflict arcs to summon a universe eating tree and finally destroy the multiverse. His plan is to bring about a whole new Dark Demon Realm, and now he's recruited some familiar villains to his cause that have each gotten a little boost since the last time we've seen them.

This promotional series has been a wild ride with each new episode, and the latest is no different! But what do you think? Are you excited to finally see another episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' second season? What are you thinking of Season 2 so far? What did you think of the first season? What are your impressions of the promotional anime series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

