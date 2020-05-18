Dragon Ball Went Hard with SSJ4 Goku and His Manga Debut

✖

You might not have known this, but Dragon Ball really went all out for Super Saiyan 4 Goku's official manga debut. First introduced in the anime original plots for Dragon Ball GT, Super Saiyan 4 has always existed outside of the official series canon for the rest of the franchise. But just because the Super Saiyan 4 was never a part of Goku's official line of transformations, the form has still seen plenty of action in the years after its initial debut thanks to franchises like Dragon Ball Heroes which continues to use Super Saiyan 4 Goku at every available opportunity.

Thanks to Dragon Ball Heroes official manga spin-off, Victory Mission, Super Saiyan 4 officially got its manga debut. Toyotaro (who is now the illustrator for Dragon Ball Super's manga) clearly went all in as demonstrated by this look into the manga spotted by @Killafoe1 on Twitter. Super Saiyan 4 continues to be one of the most visually distinct forms in the franchise, and it's certainly sharp in manga form.

Just got into my first DB debate in months. Pretty sure I took that L. Anyways I just reread Dragon Ball Heroes Victory Mission and you can just fucking TELL how excited Toyotaro was to be the first person to draw SS4 in a official DB manga. pic.twitter.com/QG0c2fOwGZ — Victor @ We’ll See (@Killafoe1) May 17, 2020

Super Saiyan 4 has been seen quite a few times in Super Dragon Ball Heroes' currently running promotional anime series, and here in the manga spin-off so it's clear that there's a place for Super Saiyan 4 somewhere in the Dragon Ball universe. If the form ever did make its grand return to the franchise with an official canon debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga, it certainly would shake things up and open the door to all kinds of other cameos and inclusions from Dragon Ball GT.

Because why stop at just Super Saiyan 4 if the form looks so great in manga form? What other original characters could look great too? What do you think of Super Saiyan 4 Goku's manga debut? Do you think the form should make its way to the official series canon someday? Would you rather see it brought to the life in the current Dragon Ball Super manga or a future anime release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

