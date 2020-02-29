Super Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Special Vegito x Trunks Tag-Team

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is such a great spin-off series because it gives us events that absolutely would never happen in the main series, such as the team up between Super Saiyan 4 Vegito and Super Saiyan God Trunks. Needless to say, the Dark Dimension Arc was a definite amazing story arc, having the Xeno versions of the Z fighters go to war with the dimension that was fit to bursting with powerful demon warriors. Mechikabura was considered to be the king of the dark demon dimension and the tag team between Trunks and Vegito was definitely warranted in attempting to bring him down.

The Dark Demon Dimension was one of the biggest threats that was established within the history of the arcade game of Dragon Ball Heroes, which we are seeing played out in the anime, as the denizens of said reality searched for the Dark Dragon Balls in order to rule the universe. With new characters introduced, and even a returning one in the form of the demon Dabura, who was destroyed by Majin Buu but given a power up here, it was clear that the Xeno warriors had a threat on their hands that hadn’t been seen before by their counterparts in that dimension that we all know and love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Xeno reality is certainly interesting one as the events of Dragon Ball Super have not taken place, but rather, seem to lean closer to that of Dragon Ball GT’s with the inclusion of the Super Saiyan 4 transformation rather than that of Super Saiyan Blue. Also, in this reality, Goku isn’t the first one to become a Super Saiyan God, but rather, the Xeno version of Trunks is, making the events of the Xeno-Verse that much different from what we’ve known in the main franchise.

With Vegito and Trunks teaming up against Mechikabura, they are able to bring down the demon king and deliver a harsh defeat to the demon dimension, but not before the creatures living within it hatch a plan of their own. With a demon baby hurled into another world ala Superman from Krypton, we learn that Fu was originally a demon himself, swearing to exact his revenge against the Xeno fighters that destroyed his home. Needless to say, the remainder of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is looking to amp things up a bit not just with the Dark Demon Dimension, but also with the Gods of destruction entering the fray!

What did you think of the team up between Super Saiyan 4 Vegito and Super Saiyan God Trunks? What is your favorite aspect of the Xeno-Verse timeline? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!