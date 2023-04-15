Suzume Becomes Top Animated Film in China and South Korea

Suzume has already made its way to the top five list of anime films at the box office, and with the film recently hitting theaters in North America, it might even manage to surpass the three anime movies that currently sit at the top of the ladder. Ironically enough, Shinkai's other film, Your Name, is sitting pretty at the number three slot, with Spirited Away and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train taking the top two. Now, Suzume has shared a major achievement in that the film has become the highest-selling anime film of all time in both China and South Korea.

In China, Suzume has made a staggering $105 million USD, selling over twenty-one million tickets to theater-goers in the country. In South Kora, the movie has earned over $35 million USD, making the latest from Makoto Shinkai the top animated film in both countries. While Suzume has grossed over $250 million USD as of this write-up, the film still has a ways to go if it is hoping to overtake Your Name, which currently has a box office total of over $382 million USD.

Suzume: A Box Office Juggernaut

If you haven't had the chance to check out Suzume, here's how the film describes its story, "Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars, then sunset, and the morning sky. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky..."

Our own Megan Peters reviewed Makoto Shinkai's latest anime movie, stating that the animation and its story are "sensory overload", "After all, Suzume is a Shinkai film; There was never a doubt it would be a feast for the eyes. The director is a master at bringing the real world into animation and somehow heightening it. Food looks better, tears taste saltier, and love feels richer here in Suzume. The film is sensory overload in the most gorgeous way, and it certainly helps bridge the gap where Suzume's story is concerned.

Via ANN