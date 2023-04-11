Suzume Becomes Anime's 4th Highest-Grossing Film Ever as Box Office Soars

Anime movies are continuing to be a big ticket item at the box office not just in Japan, but in countries all around the world. In the anime movie realm, there is one name that is making quite a splash when it comes to the silver screen in Makoto Shinkai. Having created some major hits such as Weathering With You and Your Name, the director has made a big impact once again thanks to his latest, Suzume. While it has brought in hundreds of millions in profits so far, Suzume has hit another major milestone.

The Suzume movie has yet to hit North America as of yet, though it is only a few days away from arriving on the silver screen in the West as it will land on April 14th this week. The movie has reached a staggering $256.18 million at the global box office so far, thanks to both its release in Japan and China. In Japan, the movie has pulled in over $104 million alone, but its global tally has given it the ability to dethrone One Piece Film Red, the former fourth-largest anime film. Ironically enough, to become the third highest-grossing anime movie, Suzume will have to take down another of Shinkai's hits in Your Name. Following this, the top two remain Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away and Ufotable's Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

What is Suzume?

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this magical world, here's how Suzume breaks down its story that has risen the ranks to become the fourth biggest anime movie of all time, "On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety— "Suzume no Tojimari" is a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.

Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster."

Via Crunchyroll