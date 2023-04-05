Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Crosses $200M at Global Box Office

Makoto Shinkai has made a name for himself in the world of anime thanks to his legendary animated movies such as Your Name and Weathering With You. Taking a unique approach to his stories by fusing elements such as time travel and supernatural powers with romantic comedies, the latest work from Shinkai is the film known as Suzume. Exploring a story that focuses on a young girl coming into contact with a magical door, it would seem that Shinkai's latest has become a major hit globally, even before it hit theaters in North America,

The Suzume anime has already pulled in over one hundred million dollars in Japan alone, making it one of the most profitable animated films to release in theaters in the country. Recently, the Suzume release hit China, and during its preliminary release, has pulled in over fifty million dollars over its first weekend. Shinkai's latest will hit North America later this month on April 14th, and the English Dub of the film will include Nichole Sakura as Suzume, Josh Keaton as Souta, Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki Iwato, Joe Zieja as Tomoya Serizawa, and Lena Josephien Marano as Daijin.

Suzume's Box Office Tally

Suzume has taken in over two hundred million dollars worldwide at present, making it the sixth highest-grossing anime of all time. If Makoto Shinkai's latest is looking to take the number one spot, it still has some land to cover. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train sits at the top, having pulled in over half a billion dollars at the box office. Ironically enough, Suzume has passed Weathering With You's box office total but still has to make over one hundred million to overtake Your Name.

If you don't know much about the story surrounding Makoto Shinkai's latest work, here's the official description of Suzume, "Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob... Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster."

How high do you think Suzume will go when it comes to its box office? What's been your favorite movie from Makoto Shinkai so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Makoto Shinkai.

