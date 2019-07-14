Sword Art Online’s Special 10th Anniversary Exhibit Shares Poster

It’s been ten years since the first Sword Art Online light novel was originally released in Japan, so the franchise is gearing up to celebrate this monumental 10th Anniversary in a big way. Part of its celebration is a special exhibit in Japan where fans will be able to look back at special art and other things from the ten year tenure of the franchise. Opening in Japan later this August, the exhibit shared a special new poster featuring all of the characters.

The Sword Art Online EX-CHRONICLE 10th Anniversary Exhibit will be running August 4-18 in Japan, and the poster for the event features many of the series’ characters in some fancy looking garments. Check it out!

Taking place at the AKIBA_SQUARE in Japan, the exhibit will be separated into four categories, “EX-REALITY -Welcome to RATH-,” “EX-VIRTUAL THEATER -Dive into AINCRAD-,” “EX-CHRONICLE -Birth of the Death Game-,” and “EX-STORE -The treasure market-” Ticket sales for the exhibit begin next week in Japan, but has reportedly become a lottery due to the exhibit’s massive popularity.

Along with this, the official Sword Art Online Twitter account shared the first look at some of the exclusive merchandise fans will be able to nab such as special artwork featuring Kirito and Asuna. If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and the English dub of the season can be found Saturday nights as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The third season will be returning in October with the War of Underworld arc, and Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”