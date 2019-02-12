‘Sword Art Online’ Taking Break With Recap Episode This Week

Sword Art Online is knee deep within the battle heavy Alicization Rising arc as Kirito and Eugeo attempt to save Alice by climbing up the 100 floors of the Central Cathedral and battling various Integrity Knights on the way.

But unfortunately it’s going to be another week before this story continues as the next episode of Season 3 will be a recap episode getting fans up to speed on the story so far.

Announced on the series’ official Twitter account, the February 16 airing of the series will officially be Episode 18.5. Titled “Recollection,” it will recap the events of the third season so far right up until the events of the latest episode in which Eugeo and Bercouli’s fight comes to an end.

The title itself is a reference to the latest episode as well, as Eugeo unleashed the second phase of his Perfect Weapon Control Art by saying “Release Recollection.” So the break comes at a good time. Especially for those who need a breather to get every one of the developments in the story so far.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”