‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases Alice’s Breakdown

Sword Art Online: Alicization took a break from its normal schedule with a recap episode last week, but it served a purpose in and outside of the series as Kirito told Alice all about her past.

It seems this causes a break in her facade and identity as an Integrity Knight as the preview for Episode 19 of the series sees one of her eyes break down just like Eugeo did some time ago.

Episode 19 of the season is titled “The Seal of the Right Eye,” and it seems like Kirito’s telling Alice about her past has gotten to her. After mentioning her sister Selka had Alice curious as to what Kirito had to say, it seems that his detailing of the previous episodes of the series has caused a major shift in Alice. The series has been teasing this in her interactions with Kirito, but now it’s a full breakdown.

As fans can see in the preview, her right eye “breaks” and she gets the same System Alert message Eugeo has had twice before. This happened with Eugeo’s was challenged to act outside of his programming when chasing after Alice as a child, and defending his protoge from an attacker, and it may be having an effect on Alice as she starts to think outside of what she’s been programmed to believe. This could provide a major shift for the rest of the series as the second cour of this season will be coming to a close soon.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

