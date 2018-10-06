Watch ‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3’s Opening Theme Here

The latest season of Sword Art Online, called Sword Art Online: Alicization premieres today, and the opening theme is now out in the wild to view and listen to.

You can check the opening theme in the embedded tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The theme song featured here is “Adamas” by LiSA. The ending theme will reportedly feature “Iris” by Eir Aoi.

The latest season of Sword Art Online adapts the “Alicization” arc, which takes place in Volumes 9 through 18 of the light novel series. In it, Kirito is offered a job with a firm named Rath in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath is secretly working to make a new military AI with a trapped human child’s soul inside of it, and now Kirito is stuck between “Alice” and those who want to keep Kirito away from her.

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of others get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The new season of Sword Art Online premiered today, October 6th, and should be available to stream on the likes of Crunchyroll at some point soon. As of writing, the subtitled premiere is not available. Season Three will reportedly be split in two over multiple cours.

Are you excited to view the new season of Sword Art Online? Does the new opening theme have you pumped? Let us know in the comments!