Sword Art Online Alicization Offers New “War Of Underworld” Preview

Sword Art Online has taken things to the next level with the recent War Of Underworld arc, placing Alice into the role of series protagonist as Kirito finds himself trapped in a coma following the conclusion of the first half of the third season. Now, with the franchise continuing to follow the exploits of this digital world and its denizens, a new preview has dropped for the fourth episode of the second half of season three, “Dark Territory”.

The Offical Twitter Account for Sword Art Online shared the preview for the upcoming episode, along with several images for “Dark Territory”, which will apparently follow the Dark Knights as they attempt to hunt and find Alice:

The official description for “Dark Territory” reads as such:

“Knight Commander Shastar, who leads the Dark Knights of the Dark Territory, was trying to bring peace to the world when the administrator died. However, the attempt is shattered by Emperor Vector’s return to the dark world. Gabriel logged into Underworld using a Vector account. He directs a full-scale war against the human world against the dark forces to find Alice.”

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”