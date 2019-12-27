Sword Art Online: Alicization Teases War of Underworld Finale with Poster, Stills

Sword Art Online‘s third season has been one of the best received seasons of the series since the very first one, and fans have been all over Alicization especially as it kicked off a huge bloody war between the human and dark territories in the Underworld with War of Underworld. But while this arc still has much more ground to cover with Alicization Exploding, it’s going to be coming to an end for now as the second cour of War of Underworld is reportedly not premiering until the Spring 2020 anime season. Which means this next episode will presumably be the last.

The official Twitter account for the series shared a stunning new poster and a few preview images for Episode 12 of the series, which will serve as the final episode until the series returns for its second cour (the fourth cour of the third season overall). Check them out below:

Episode 12 of the series teases that Gabriel (who is currently logged into the Underworld as the Dark Emperor Vecta) will be making his first contact with Alice, and it seems like things will be getting even more intense from there. If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such:

“Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend. As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight.

“Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”