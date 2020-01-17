Sword Art Online Hypes War of Underworld Toonami Debut with First Promo

Sword Art Online’s third season began back in 2018, and has since been the most well received season of the series. It’s admittedly not as huge of a popular reception as that very first season way back when, but many fans have agreed that Alicization is one of the best arcs in the series to date. It’s also one of the longest in the original light novels, and has thus already been adapted into three batches of episodes. Sword Art Online has already made its mark on Toonami with Alicization, so now it’s setting out to do the same with War of Underworld.

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld officially makes its (re)debut on Toonami on Saturday, January 18th, and to celebrate Toonami has debuted the very first promo for this big arc. It will be taking the place of the recently ended One-Punch Man Season 2, and throw us all right back into the thick of it. You can check it out in the video below.

War of Underworld kicks off a much bloodier and traumatic arc than fans of the series have seen before. Featuring a Kirito who is left at a much worse state than expected following the fight with Administrator when last seen on Toonami, this arc of Alicization begins a bloody new war in Underworld that throws the human and dark territories into chaos as Dark Emperor Vecta seeks to claim Alice for himself.

The new schedule for the block beginning on Saturday, January 18th as detailed by Toonami breaks down as such (in EST):

11:00 PM – My Hero Academia Season 4

11:30 PM – Dr. Stone

12:00 AM – Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – The Promised Neverland

4:00 AM – Attack on Titan

If you wanted to jump into the original Japanese language release of the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld will be making its grand return in April for its explosive finale, and this final cour of the series will mark the end of not only the War of Underworld but the entire Alicization story.

Are you ready for more Sword Art Online on Toonami? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!