Sword Art Online Announces New Season

Sword Art Online remains one of the most well-known isekai series around, taking the protagonist Kirito and exploring his dangerous adventures in a digital landscape. So big was the anime universe that it was able to expand on its universe with a spin-off series that traded a fantasy aesthetic for more of a modern take on the virtual world. Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online announced that the series will be making a comeback with a second season.

Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online trades in the protagonist Kirito to follow Karen Kohiruimaki, a college student that finds herself experiencing the virtual reality game, Gun Gale Online. Focusing on a digital landscape far more like Call of Duty versus World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy, Karen discovers more than she bargained for. The series first premiered as a light novel in 2014 and continues to release new chapters to this day. The first season of the spin-off series premiered in 2018, meaning Sword Art Online fans have been waiting quite a while for Karen's big comeback.

Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Confirmed

The return of Gun Gale Online will bring back creators and voice actors from the first season of the Sword Art Online spin-off. Voice actor Tomori Kusunoki is slated to return as Karan Kohiruimaki, aka Llenn. Studio 3HZ, who worked on season one, will be making a comeback to the series. The spin-off released a new video to confirm that season two was in production, though didn't confirm a release date for Gun Gale Online's return.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this Sword Art Online spin-off, you can catch the first season currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's an official description for the unique spin-off Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, "In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the "Pink Devil." Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle."

Via Press Release