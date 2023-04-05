Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest Trailer, Poster Released

Sword Art Online is returning with a special new event overseas, and now fans have gotten a look at what to expect from this new virtual experience event with the trailer and poster for Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest. As the Sword Art Online franchise celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Reki Kawahara's original light novel releases and the anime adaptation that followed, Sword Art Online has been in the midst of production on a ton of new projects branching out the franchise in whole new ways. This includes a new experience that will toss fans in Japan right into the thick of the action.

Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest was initially announced as a very mysterious new experience, but it has now been revealed that The Tokyo Matrix will be launching a special virtual event where fans will be able to team up with their favorite Sword Art Online characters as Kirito and Asuna have become the villains this time around. While it won't be available for fans outside of Japan, Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest has dropped its trailer (that you can check out in the video above) and poster that you can now check out below:

What Is Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest?

Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest is coming to The Tokyo Matrix, which is a special new attraction space opening in the Tokyo Kabukicho Tower in Shinjuku. It's a special virtual event where fans will defeat monsters and explore dungeons. As for its story, Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest is teased as such, "A new QUEST (mission) in the full-dive VR MMORPG 'ALfheim Online' is to defeat Kirito and Asuna. Players form a party to defeat the two and head to the deepest part of the dungeon under the guidance of Yui."

As for the future of the Sword Art Online anime franchise as a whole, following the release of the newest Sword Art Online Progressive film through Japan last year, the Sword Art Online franchise is now in the midst of working on a brand new movie that will feature an original story not seen in the light novel releases or its spin-offs. There has yet to be a release window or date set for this new Sword Art Online movie as of the time of this writing.

(h/t Crunchyroll)