Sword Art Online Designer To Release Art Book

Shingo Adachi may not be a name that many of you are familiar with, but it is a name that has been partly responsible for some of the biggest animes running. With Sword Art Online, Blue Seed, D.N.Angel, and Love Hina being just a few of the shows he’s helped bring to life, the designer is teasing the release of his upcoming art book. The book itself will showcase a number of his designs from his popular series and document his technique.

Crunchyroll dropped the news about the upcoming art book, spotlighting Adachi’s talents along with details about the art book itself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sword Art Online Anime’s Character Designer Has Art Book on the Way https://t.co/ospWRpHvua pic.twitter.com/WOYJk8LXS7 — Otaku USA Magazine (@Otaku_USA) May 21, 2019

The book, titled “Shingo Adachi Artworks”, will be released in Japan on July 5th of this year and will run fans around $39 USD.

Crunchyroll released this description for both the book itself as well as Shingo’s background to keep fans in the know:

“After graduating from Osaka University of Arts, Shingo Adachi joined Tokyo-based anime production company XEBEC, and now he works as a freelancer. His first animation director work was the ninth episode of Rockman.EXE in 2002.

Since then, he is best known for his character design/chief animation director works for the WORKING!! (2010-2015), Sword Art Online (2012-present), and Galilei Donna (2013) anime series. The AB-size (210×257 mm) book introduces various color artworks from the anime series he has worked on, and all illustrations come with his comments. In addition, articles about his drawing process and his interview are also included.”

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.

Will you be picking up this art book from Shingo Adachi in July? What’s your favorite anime property made by this designer? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.