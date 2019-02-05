‘Sword Art Online’ Display Goes Viral for Questionable Decoration

Sword Art Online: Alicization has been one of the best received seasons by fans so far, even coming close to the response from the series’ debut season, but it’s not without its fair share of glaring issues either.

One display in Japan for the series shines a hilarious light on one of these big issues, and it’s gotten a ton of attention from fans by highlighting one of the most controversial choices in the season so far.

Before the third season began its current battle heavy Alicization Rising arc, it kicked off in a pretty divisive way as Kirito and Eugeo had to save their juniors from being sexually assaulted by two men. This display highlights the anime’s depiction of these events, and while thankfully it doesn’t include the distressed faces of Tiese and Ronye, the display is littered with different angled looks at Raios and Humbert.

Fans had such a response to this scene, the scene was later censored for its release on streaming services. The creator of the series, Reki Kawahara, even went on to apologize to the actors in the scene for having to perform it, and even went on to explain why he used sexual assault as a plot device in the first place. It’s sparked such a conversation in the series, that Kawahara even explained how he’s no longer going to use it as a device in his plots anymore.

