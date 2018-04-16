‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Reveals New Key Artwork

Fans have been loving the Sword Art Online spin-off, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online, ever since it premiered and that love is still continuing strong after the second episode has premiered.

This is because fans were introduced to main character LLENN’s real-life counterpart, the tall and shy Karen Kohiruimaki and her desire to be seen as a cute girl. But this comes through especially well with a new art released for the series.

The new piece of key-art released alongside promos for Liz to Aoi Tori, Cutie Honey Universe, and Darling in the Franxx, features Karen and LLENN lying in the grass on a bright day. This art does well to highlight the cuteness of the both of them while being sure to entice new viewers into the well received series.

For those unfamiliar with the spin-off, the synopsis for Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online is as follows:

“In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”