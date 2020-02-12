Sword Art Online Releases Preview For The Final Season

Sword Art Online is looking to enter into the final chapter of the War of Underworld, with both Alice and seemingly a revived Kirito looking to set the digital world straight that they’ve found themselves living in for so long. With the series taking a slight break, fans are anticipating the “final cours” of the latest season, which may bring the story of Kirito and Alice to a close entirely. With Sword Art Online’s popularity still white hot, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for any new news with regards to the story following the series’ return in April.

MMORPG themed anime have been coming out at a steady clip, with one of the most popular winter anime being a series dubbed “I Don’t Want To Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense“. With other series such as Overlord, Rising of the Shield Hero, and Log Horizon taking a similar structure for their plots, Sword Art Online is arguably still the most popular and has created a fan base that is adamant about following the continued story of Kiriot and his digital adventures.

Sword Art Online released the newest preview for the upcoming “Last Season” on their Official Twitter Account, giving fans a new look into the return of Kirito along with the characters that will be featured in the story that will wrap the War of Underworld arc:

Truth be told, we doubt that this will indeed be the “final season” of Sword Art Online as a series, though it should be interesting to see what the upcoming path for this popular anime turns out to be.

What do you think will happen to Kirito and Alice during this final season of the War Of Underworld? Are you ready to say goodbye to Sword Art Online?

If you wanted to jump into the original Japanese language release of the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld will be making its grand return in April for its explosive finale, and this final cour of the series will mark the end of not only the War of Underworld but the entire Alicization story.