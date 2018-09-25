‘Sword Art Online’ Poll Dethrones Asuna as Best Girl

Japanese fans once voted Sword Art Online‘s Asuna as the “ideal wife,” but it seems those days are over as a new poll’s intermediate results reveal that Asuna isn’t sitting at the top of the Best Girl chart anymore.

Japanese streaming service Abema TV is holding a new fan poll on Twitter, with the winner getting a special phone wallpaper, and early results seem to indicate that not only is Asuna not on the top, but she’s currently struggling in third.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the fan poll will be running until October 6, early results (via ANN) have crowned a new Best Girl in Yuuki Konno, who appears late into the series’ second season. She comes in first place with 2253 points so far, followed by Sinon (who was first introduced during the Gun Gale Online arc of the second season) in second with 2145 points, and Asuna is trailing in third with 1,345 points. Though there is a chance Asuna could make up the difference, it’s a big gap to fill.

Although Asuna isn’t sitting as the top “Best Girl” of the series anymore, there’s still more of a chance for her to shine in the third season of the series. Though seeing Yuuki in such a high place is great given the character didn’t stick around in the series quite as long as Sinon and Asuna.

It’s a far cry from the heyday of the original Sword Art Online‘s release, so it makes a lot of sense that fans have begun moving on from Asuna as the years, and series, pile up. For those waiting for the third season of the series to see more of Asuna, it is set to adapt the Alicization arc, which takes part in Volumes 9-18 of Kawahara’s light novel series.

There are currently no details as to its release date, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the season alongside its release in Japan. Sword Art Online: Alicization is described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

via Anime News Network