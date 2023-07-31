Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Ad Features a JoJo Reference

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is ready to make a comeback, and trust us – you have never seen the half-shell heroes look so good. This weekend will bring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to theaters, and all eyes are on its four stars. For anime fans, their attention is on Donatello as the geeky turtle has already shown his love for anime in past promos, and a new blip is now putting JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on the spot.

As you can see below, a new ad was dropped for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, and it is there fans can spot our heroes at school while in disguise. Donatello is rocking a purple hoodie as that is his signature color, but it isn't boring by any means. After all, it is rocking the logo for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure across its front.

LET ME FIND OUT DONNIE A JOJO FAN pic.twitter.com/WYQfpUoN4y — DeDetheGod (@Dcain30Thefam) July 31, 2023

So there you have it. Donatello has a thing for Jujutsu Kaisen and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Brb, we are going to get an anime recommendation from the teenage turtle!

It is hard to tell from a distance, but this nod to JoJo is easy to make once you compare this hoodie to the anime's logo. There are some color variations here, but Donatello is most definitely rocking a hoodie with the classic JoJo logo on it. The only question left for fans now is which of the JoJos is Donatello's favorite...

With this anime nod in mind, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has solidified its place in the otaku fandom. From a Jujutsu Kaisen nod to an Attack on Titan soundtrack reference, this animated movie has it all. So if you want to know more about the film, you can check out the synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem below before it debuts on August 2nd:

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

What do you think about this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles nod? Did you expect JoJo to pop up in this feature? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!