Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Reveals Track Inspired by Attack on Titan

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is the latest iteration of the Heroes in a Half-Shell hitting theaters next month. Focusing on a younger version of these classic characters, animated in a distinctly new style, the tag-team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are handling the original tracks for this sewer-bound showing. With the soundtrack recently hitting Spotify, one of the songs just so happens to make reference to Hajime Isayama's dark anime tale, Attack on Titan.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross might be best known for their work as a part of Nine Inch Nails, but the musicians have certainly earned their place as two of the most dynamic music creators in the film industry. Aside from the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film, the duo has also worked on major Hollywood offerings such as The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Disney's Soul, The Social Network, and Gone Girl to name a few.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Titans

As a part of the new film's soundtrack, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross created a track with the title, "Attack On a Titan". If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the soundtrack, you can listen to it on Spotify below. Without diving into spoiler territory, Mutant Mayhem is sure to have quite a few anime references in its runtime.

In our review of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, we noted that the four mutant brothers were the highest point of the film, with their chemistry becoming infectious for theater-goers, "Luckily, one of the brightest parts of the film is also one of its most prominent, as these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themselves have a chemistry that is absolutely infectious on the screen. Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, and Shannon Brown Jr. as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo knock it out of the park with their line delivery and how they are able to bounce quips off one another in rapid succession. These feel like brothers in an unruly family in the best possible way. The decision to make these Heroes in a Half-Shell on the younger side of their teenage years adds an adorable quality to their adventures as they attempt to navigate through a society that hates and fears them. Each turtle has their own unique personality and aesthetic that are able to sell this new iteration."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives in theaters on August 2nd.