That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Shares New Poster

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was a super well received anime series upon its debut back in 2018, and fans have been waiting patiently to see what was to come from the second season following its major cliffhanger. As it shifted more of the expectations behind the Isekai subgenre by using its super powerful character to build an entire world rather than just pump up the main character more, fans have been drawn to the anime to see what kind of society would be developed when all is said and done.

Good thing that the next season of the series has been confirmed to release as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, but while there’s currently no concrete release date for it as of yet, Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they will be streaming the new season (much like the first one) as it launches new episodes in Japan.

In fact, it seems we’ll be learning a lot more about the second season soon as Bandai Namco has teased more information is on the way in just a couple of weeks. To better get us ready for the new slate of information to come, Bandai Namco has dropped a new poster of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 on the series’ official website.

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” S2 visual; broadcasting is currently scheduled for this fall. (8bit)https://t.co/bJ8Cr14RYU pic.twitter.com/wO7PT40PNG — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 13, 2020

Bandai Namco announced that they will be releasing more information about the second season during a special livestream event on March 22nd. There has yet to be any clarification about what we can expect to see, but there’s a chance we might get the first real teaser trailer for the new season. If not, at least it has been confirmed that a few stars from the anime will be in attendance with Miho Okasaki (Rimuru), Tomoaki Maeno (Veldora), and Makoto Furukawa (Benimaru) making appearances.

Are you excited to see what's next to come with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2? What are you hoping to see when the series returns later this year? What were your favorite moments from the first season?