Crunchyroll Shares New That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Promo

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was one of the most popular Isekai series to release in quite some time as it reshaped most of the opinions on the subgenre by putting a new spin on it. Rather than focus solely on its overpowered protagonist much like the rest of the Isekai anime series, much of the progression in the series was displayed through how big the rest of the village was getting around him. Rimuru the Slime was such a huge hit, in fact, that a second season of the anime was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the first ended.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime confirmed that Season 2 of the anime would be premiering later this year as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, and while we don't know too much about what to expect from this new season we recently got a fresh sneak peek at how it's coming along thanks to Crunchyroll!

During Crunchyroll's recent Anime Awards celebration, one of the major announcements was that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season has been announced for a release alongside its debut in Japan. Not only that, Crunchyroll shared a promo featuring some of the staff behind the new season.

There currently aren't many other details about the second season as of this writing, but at least now it's confirmed for an English language release like the first season!

If you wanted to check it out now before the Fall season hits, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Originally conceived as a line of light novels written by Fuse with illustrations provided by Mitz Vah for the publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro in 2013, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press. The series is described as such, "Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races."