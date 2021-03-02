That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Shocks with Major Death in Newest Episode

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime shocked with a major death in Season 2's newest episode! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime might have had its fair share of intense battles in the first season of the series, but the second has been a much darker affair. Following all of the build up for the Tempest nation in the first season, Rimuru and his country of monsters has gotten the attention of some neighboring territories. With this, they have been marked as some prime targets in the latest string of episodes for the series.

While Episode 31 of the series saw mass deaths of Tempest's people as a result of the Kingdom of Falmuth's ploy and invasion, there was a sense that the others were keeping something hidden from Rimuru himself. As it turns out, they were hiding one particular death from him that's revealed in Episode 32 of the series. It's a fan favorite character that was fighting on her last legs thanks to the anti-magic and ability barriers placed over the country.

Episode 32 of the series reveals that Shion had been killed during the Falmuth invasion. Not only had she been weakened by the barriers and first fight with the mysteriously strong otherworlder Falmuth had sent as a ploy, but it's revealed by the others that she was killed while protecting some children from the Falmuth army. But while she is dead, not all is lost.

It's then explained that there's actually a super small chance to bring Shion and the other killed people back to life. Thanks to the barriers over the country keeping their souls confined to that area, there's actually a way for Rimuru to fight and bring them back. It's a dangerous one, however, as he must become a Demon Lord and this will grant him the power to bring them all back to life.

To become a Demon Lord himself, Rimuru must take the lives of 10,000 humans (making the invading Falmuth army the perfect target for this) and activate the already lingering seed of the Demon Lord within him and evolve to this next stage. So while Shion's death is definitely as big deal, it looks like it might not be the end of her time in the series!

But what do you think of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime killing off Shion in Season 2's newest episode? Will Rimuru be able to bring her back to life? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!