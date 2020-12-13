That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Shares New TV Spot

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has shared a new promo for Season 2. Originally scheduled to return this Fall before being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, That Time I Got Reincarnated Slime is one of the many returning anime hitting in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime season. This season is not only increasingly stacked with returning shows, but with new series as well. But That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is going to come back swinging when the second season of the series finally debuts.

Prepping for its premiere in Japan on January 12th, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has shared an action-packed promo teasing what's to come in the second season. You can check it out in the video above as fans outside of Japan prepare to stream the series with Crunchyroll upon its big debut next month.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season will be introducing a whole host of new challenges for Rimuru and his country as their growth has caught the attention of all sorts of powerful new foes (and even some new allies). Joining the returning cast from the first season are the likes of Manami Numakura as Hinata Sakaguchi, Chiaki Kobayashi as Shogo Taguchi, Sho Nogami as Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori Kono as Kirara Mizutani, Ai Kakuma as Albis, Yo Taichi as Suphia, Satoshi Hino as Grucius, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Mjurran.

This new promo for the second season also gives fans a small taste of the new opening theme, "Storyteller" as performed by TRUE. Alongside its premiere on Crunchyroll for fans in he United States, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East, Funimation has also previously confirmed they will be offering a SimulDub release at a later date following its initial debut.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season will be broken into two cours, with the second cour of the series returning in July following a break in the Spring. So barring any further schedule changes, fans can look forward to a strong year of this franchise! What do you think?

Are you excited for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season? Which returning anime are you most looking forward to next year?