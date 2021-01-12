That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Debuts Season 2 Opening, Ending

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has finally made its grand return for its second season, and this means it has debuted a brand new set of opening and ending theme sequences! Originally scheduled to make its debut last Fall before being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (like many of the other major releases of the Winter 2021 season, actually), That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most anticipated returns of the year overall. It's no mystery as to why as the world around Rimuru is getting even bigger in the new season.

The premiere of the new season also revealed a new set of opening and ending theme sequences for the returning series. The new opening theme for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season is titled "Storytelling" as performed by TRUE, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "STORYSEEKER" and is performed by Stereo Dive Foundation, and you can check it out below!

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season has been confirmed to run for two cours overall. There will be a break in the series over the Spring, and the second half of the season will be returning in the Summer barring any other complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You can currently find the new season streaming on Crunchyroll, and the SimulDub release of the season will be streaming on Funimation at a later date.

The cast and staff all return for the second season of the series, and there are some brand new faces joining this time as well (which the new opening sequence teases) such as Manami Numakura as Hinata Sakaguchi, Chiaki Kobayashi as Shogo Taguchi, Sho Nogami as Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori Kono as Kirara Mizutani, Ai Kakuma as Albis, Yo Taichi as Suphia, Satoshi Hino as Grucius, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Mjurran.

With the Jura Tempest territory growing larger than ever, Rimuru's going to have to balance a lot of different scales going forward as he has to deal with all sorts of political interests now. What do you think of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's new opening and ending themes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!