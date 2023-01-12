The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Shares Trailer, Poster

The Ancient Magus' Bride has been out of sight for a while now, but it won't be long before the show returns in full. After all, 2023 marks the show's big comeback as season two is slated to drop this spring. Now, we have been given our first look at the big release, and The Ancient Magus' Bride looks as good as ever.

As you can see above, the trailer for The Ancient Magus' Bride proves Studio Kafka is handling the show beautifully. The production house took over work on the anime after Wit Studio finished work on season one. After doing a series of OVAs, Studio Kafka began work on season two, and the team there definitely has a good handle on Chiselers and Elias.

Of course, the season two poster also highlights Chise as the high school girl gets back to her studies. Of course, Elias is pictured in the shot, and a slew of new classmates are shown in the key visual. So whether she's ready or not, class is almost back in session for Chise.

If you are not caught up with The Ancient Magus' Bride, you can watch all of season one on Crunchyroll. The dark mystery is still a favorite with fans, and its first season became an underdog amidst anime's 2017 releases. You can find out more about the series if you'd like as the official synopsis of The Ancient Magus' Bride is included below:

"Suffering a tragic childhood, Chise Hatori has lost all hope for happiness until a mysterious mage named Elias takes interest in her aptitude for magic. Unaware of what lies ahead, he decides to make her his apprentice and his bride."

Will you be tuning into season two of The Ancient Magus' Bride this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.