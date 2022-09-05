The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Announced

The Ancient Magus' Bride has been out of the spotlight for some time now, but the anime will not keep fans in the dark for much longer. After all, a new report is out from Japan, and it promises the anime is coming back for another round. So if you have been waiting for season two, your patience will be rewarded soon!

Over on Twitter, the official page for The Ancient Magus' Bride confirmed a new season was in the works with a special poster as you can see below. The artwork confirms season two will go live in spring 2023, and Studio Kafka will be overseeing the project without Wit Studio this time around.

Of course, fans of the anime will know this new season has been a long one coming. The show originally debuted in fall 2017 before an original OVA trilogy was released in 2021. The specials prompted lots of speculation about a full-blown season two, and it seems those theories were on the money. So if you want to get caught up on the dark fantasy, you can find all of season one streaming on Crunchyroll right now.

READ MORE: The Ancient Magus' Bride OVA Posts New Poster | The Ancient Magus' Bride Orders New Anime Series

If you want to know more about The Ancient Magus' Bride, you can check out its official synopsis below. And if you want to read Kore Yamazaki's hit series, Seven Seas Entertainment will be your go-to shop for all things Chise and Elias!

"Enter the Magician's Apprentice Her name is Chise Hatori, a penniless orphan troubled by visions. Sold as a slave to an inhuman mage, she is about to begin a strange new life, filled with magic, fairies, and other beings of a fantastical nature."

What do you think about this latest anime order? Are you all caught up on The Ancient Magus' Bride? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.