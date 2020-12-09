The Boondocks Goes Viral Over an Animal Crossing Reimagining

With HBO Max confirming that the fan-favorite animated series of The Boondocks would be returning with two new seasons, fans are waiting to see when the adventures of Riley, Huey, and Grandpa Freeman will make their big comeback, but one fan took the initiative in bringing back the series using the ingenious method of creating the series in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! The game exclusively for the Nintendo Switch has allowed fans to build a world patterned after some major animated series such as Demon Slayer, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and more so it's definitely no surprise to see The Boondocks given its due!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives fans the opportunity to create their own islands as well as visit other players' worlds, attempting to pay back the notorious landlord known as Tom Nook! With this video, a fan was able to create players that looked like the main players of The Boondocks, which easily became one of the most popular series to arrive on Adult Swim, taking the characters originally introduced in the regularly released newspaper comic strip and giving them a fresh new take. While a release date for The Boondocks' return on HBO Max has yet to be revealed, there are plenty of fans waiting to see what the future of the Freeman family holds.

Twitter Artist Alexia of Torador shared this impressive Animal Crossing: New Horizons video that recreates the intro of The Boondocks using the environments that were able to be changed by players using their Nintendo Switch systems since the game's original release earlier this year

The Boondocks original television series ended in 2014 following four seasons, landing on Adult Swim in 2005 and offering some amazing humor and commentary throughout its long run. With streaming services bringing back a number of long though dead television series, it's definitely no surprise to see that The Boondocks is one of the television shows that will be making a comeback in the future, especially considering how animation has seen a resurgence due to the unfortunate arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

