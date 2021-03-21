The Boondocks Reboot Confirmed For 2022 Release Date

✖

The Boondocks is coming back in 2022 as confirmed by series creator Aaron McGruder on Instagram. Fans have been wondering about the status of the show’s return since the coronavirus pandemic began. HBO Max knew they had an audience for the show when the service launched. But, Adult Swim’s order of 24 episodes would have to wait until next year. Scheduling is at least consistent now with this reveal. Not a lot is known about a proposed 50 minute special that was also in the works. The Boondocks has also seen it’s star rise again with more availability on the Warner Bros. streaming service. From 2005-2014, people tuned in to see what pop culture critique McGruder’s show could muster. That was four seasons and 55 episodes worth of material. Those initial installments were incendiary and often brought the series into conflict with the management of the network.

Previously on Kickstarter, McGruder tried to crowdfund a live-action Uncle Ruckus movie before this project made it's way off the ground. Considering that film never materialized, the campaign didn't make its goal. But, the fan response probably helped the creators show how much the show was still beloved to this day.

“There’s always been interest in a live-action Boondocks movie, which to me was out of the question considering Huey and Riley are essentially impossible to cast," the site said. "The animated feature would cost around $20 million, but a live action Uncle Ruckus movie could cost a fraction of that. So just for the hell of it we had the costume made and it was pretty amazing. To see Gary actually transform into Uncle Ruckus… it’s quite the surreal experience. I never expected the transition to be so completely seamless.”

