The Boy and the Heron Releases English Dub Trailer: Watch

The Boy and the Heron is ready to make its way to the United States. After going live in Japan this July, director Hayao Miyazaki's latest film is nearly a month out from its stateside launch. Now, GKIDS Films has released its first English dub trailer for the movie, so you can watch the breathtaking promo below.

As you can see, The Boy and the Heron features a truly impressive cast. Christian Bale returns to the Studio Ghbili family to voice Shoichi Maki, the lead of The Boy and the Heron. He is joined by other Hollywood stars such as Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Mark Hamill, and more.

"I know it's a lie. But I have to see."



Here is your first look at the new English version of Hayao Miyazaki's THE BOY AND THE HERON. Watch it in theatres starting December 8. pic.twitter.com/O2DgA0uNRa — Studio Ghibli (@GhibliUSA) November 2, 2023

And of course, you cannot overlook Robert Pattinson here. The A-list actor voices the film's Gray Heron, and he puts on quite the voice for the mysterious figure.

Directed by Miyazaki, this new film will hit theaters in America on December 8. A select number of previews will be shown in New York City as well as Los Angeles ahead of time on November 22. Of course, the movie has already enjoyed its U.S. debut courtesy of several film festivals. So now, all that is left is for fans to tune into The Boy and the Heron.

If you are not familiar with the film, The Boy and the Heron dates back years as Miyazaki first mentioned work on a new feature-length film in July 2016. It didn't take long before Studio Ghibli confirmed the film's title and its hope of releasing The Boy and the Heron in tandem with the 2020 Summer Olympics. Sadly, a number of production delays sparked by COVID-19 slowed work on the film, but Miyazaki's team strove forward. The Boy and the Heron was officially released in Japan on July 14, 2023 with almost zero press to accompany it. And in true Miyazaki fashion, the film has earned little but acclaim since its launch.

