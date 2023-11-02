Attack on Titan Series Finale to Stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu

Attack on Titan is gearing up for its biggest release yet. Earlier this year, the world was introduced to part one of the anime's finale, and it goes without saying the event was massive. Now, Attack on Titan is getting ready to close shop, and we have finally learned where the series finale will run its course.

It is Crunchyroll, of course. What other site would be able to handle the weight of Eren's massive adventure? It turns out Attack on Titan: Final Season – The Final Chapters Part 2 will be released on November 4 in the United States.

According to Crunchyroll, it will begin streaming the finale of Attack on Titan starting November 4 stateside while other locations like the UK will get the episode on November 5 simply due to the time zone. The big finale will be shown in over 200 countries across the globe, so Crunchyroll has a big job on its hands. There is no doubt netizens will flood the site to watch Attack on Titan's close, after all.

For fans in the United States, Hulu will also be streaming the big finale if you're a subscriber there. However, if you are watching the anime finale on Crunchyroll, you can tune into a special after party. The digital event will allow fans to interact with the production crew behind Attack on Titan once the anime ends.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, well – you do not have much time left to prepare for this finale. You can binge the anime right now on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more information on its final episode, you can read the synopsis of Attack on Titan's finale below to prepare:

"The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

What do you think about this Attack on Titan update? Are you ready for the anime's big finale to go live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!