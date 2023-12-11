The Boy and the Heron Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

It looks like the fun is just starting for Studio Ghibli's latest film. Not long ago, Director Hayao Miyazaki brought his most recent film to life in Japan, and it has finally come to America. The Boy and the Heron just had its opening weekend, and the movie earned the top spot at the U.S. box office for the trouble. Now, The Boy and the Heron has snagged a major award nomination, and it comes courtesy of The Golden Globes.

Yes, that is right. Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron has snagged two nominations from the Golden Globes. Despite some solid competition, The Boy and the Heron is in the running for Best Animation Film and Best Original Score.

For the first category, The Boy and the Heron is competing against some major names. The Golden Globes have nominated Suzume as well which pits Miyazaki's movie against another anime. The film category also features The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Wish, Elemental, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As for the Best Original Score nomination, The Boy and the Heron is one of two animated titles on deck. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse secured a nomination as well. The rest of the category is rounded out with Poor Things, The Zone of Interest, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Oppenheimer.

Clearly, The Boy and the Heron has some intense competition at the Golden Globes this year. The film's nomination is nothing to brush off even with Studio Ghibli's prestigious history. This nomination is a first for Miyazaki as the director has never been up for a Golden Globe before now. The Boy and the Heron is changing that, and given its positive reception in the United States, the movie may just gift the legendary director his own Golden Globe.

