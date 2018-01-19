‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ Season 2 Reveals Episode Order

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K has just started its second season, and fans have been wondering how long it was going to stick around this time. Luckily for them, they won’t have to worry about the series leaving screens any time soon.

According to Chinese video streaming site iQIYI (as spotted by Anime News Network) is currently listing the second season at 24 episodes, which means it will be around for a good while.

Season 2 of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was part of a “double” premiere broadcast on January 16 on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, and TV Osaka, and re-aired later that night on TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting.

Returning characters include Kusuo (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya), Shun (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki), and Riki (Daisuke Ono), while the second season will see the debut of new characters such as Hiroshi Sato, Imu Rifuta (voiced by M.A.O.), Mikoto Aiura (voiced by Eri Kitamura), and Toma Akechi (voiced by Yuuki Kaji).

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has also announced it will released a short one-shot manga for The Disastrous Life of Saiki K as part of its celebration for its 50th Anniversary. It’s one of many series getting one-shots like Haikyuu!!, Black Clover, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Shueisha also opened an exhibit celebrating its 50th Anniversary by highlighting many of its famous stories over the years.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K has recently teased some kind of crossover project with fellow Weekly Shonen Jump gag action manga, Gintama, which is currently airing its final arc.

For those unfamiliar with The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, the series was first created by Shuichi Aso. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so. The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2012, and has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017.

The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017, and a second season will air beginning in 2018.