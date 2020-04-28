The God of High School Debuts Second Trailer

Crunchyroll really took anime fans by surprised when they announced that not only are they headlining a number of new original anime projects and adaptations, but that they are teaming with WEBTOON to bring fan favorite Korean webcomics to life! This first started with SIU's Tower of God this Spring, and this Summer will be headlined by Yongje Park's The God of High School. In preparation for the anime's premiere this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, Crunchyroll has given us a brand new look at the anime with a second full trailer.

Anime with fighting high schoolers aren't as common anymore as they were a few years ago, so The God of High School is certainly going to scratch a very nostalgic itch at just the right time. For those looking forward to great action (this trailer touts a TON of it) and tournament arcs, this anime will be right in that pocket for sure.

The trailer also confirmed a few more additions to the cast of characters too! Joining the already confirmed cast of Tatsumaru Tachibana as Jin Mori, Kentaro Kumagai as Han Daewi, and Ayaka Ohsaki as Yoo Mira are Daisuke Namikawa as Park Mujin, Tomokazu Sugita as Gang Manseok, Yuki Kaida as Commissioner O, Asami Tano as Commissioner P, Kenji Hamada as Commissioner Q, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Commissioner R, and Tomokazu Seki as Announcer T.

The God of High School's big anime debut will be directed by Sunghoo Park for Studio MAPPA, with Kakegurui's Manabu Akita designing the characters. Crunchyroll officially describes The God of High School as such, "This action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart's deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory."

If this series takes off in the same way as Tower of God has, then it's going to blow the anime door wide open in terms of what could be adapted and given a full series run! What do you think? Are you excited to see The God of High School get an anime? What do you think of the other major Webtoon anime adaptation for Tower of God? Which Webtoon series are you hoping get an anime next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

