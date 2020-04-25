Tower of God is a Big Hit with Anime Fans So Far
When Crunchyroll first announced that they were partnering with WEBTOON to produce a new anime series based on the ultra-popular Korean webcomic Tower of God, there was a ton of curiosity for this new project. As the first in a line of new Crunchyroll Originals efforts, this anime could potentially change the entire landscape if it's a big hit. The series premiered to a great response, but now that the anime is a few episodes in (with the fourth recently premiering this week), what is the current consensus on Tower of God?
It turns out that fans are all in on the anime now more so than ever. As the fourth episode of the series features a full on battle royale for a crown, the anime has been a major hit as the world of the series begins to open up not only increasing the intrigue but opens up in terms of characters and their various personalities.
These personalities are clicking with fans, and you can read on to see how fans are reacting to Tower of God so far. What do you think of this anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
"Outstanding"
Tower of God has managed to build a trio next to the main trio (bam-khun-rak) so well that I feel about the same amount of sympathy for both trios in the first season
SIU made the handling of individual characters so outstanding #TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/96BrIV6Ujn— AFB 🐢 | reading gintama (@_AnimeFanboy) April 22, 2020
Real King Work
If this scene alone don’t make you wanna watch #towerofgod then your trippin. Look at my king work‼️ pic.twitter.com/whecvde152— dont mind me (@acewatz) April 22, 2020
New Best Girl Alert!
One of my best girl is here! I repeat candidate for best girl is here! #TowerOfGod #endorsi pic.twitter.com/P7avwZQ3eF— Tower of God Lockdown🐢 (@staranimee) April 22, 2020
"Haters Gonna Be Eating Their Words"
Tower of God episode 4 was FIRE!
Lizard Loli is even more badass than we thought!
Haters gonna be eating their words real soon.#TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/b3JV9iEdaR— AnimeUproar (@AnimeUproar) April 25, 2020
There are Turtles Everywhere!
hello #towerofgod twitter has this been done???? pic.twitter.com/JQJstm84Br— m (@blckjckls) April 22, 2020
Precious!
Precious Bam 💕💕💕 #ToG #TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/I43d9KWUTE— Mooki 🧢 (@tenmuki) April 20, 2020
Times are Tough for Shibisu
#tog #towerofgod— Rini 🏳️🌈 (@RinTorai) April 23, 2020
Shibisu trying to get his team up the tower like pic.twitter.com/GQQuplOjhK
GOAT Material?
MY GOAT
MY MASTERMIND
MY LEADER
MY SMART GUY
KHUN THE GOAT #TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/9TkQqy0IOI— AFB 🐢 | reading gintama (@_AnimeFanboy) April 22, 2020
