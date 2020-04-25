Tower of God is a Big Hit with Anime Fans So Far

When Crunchyroll first announced that they were partnering with WEBTOON to produce a new anime series based on the ultra-popular Korean webcomic Tower of God, there was a ton of curiosity for this new project. As the first in a line of new Crunchyroll Originals efforts, this anime could potentially change the entire landscape if it's a big hit. The series premiered to a great response, but now that the anime is a few episodes in (with the fourth recently premiering this week), what is the current consensus on Tower of God?

It turns out that fans are all in on the anime now more so than ever. As the fourth episode of the series features a full on battle royale for a crown, the anime has been a major hit as the world of the series begins to open up not only increasing the intrigue but opens up in terms of characters and their various personalities.

These personalities are clicking with fans, and you can read on to see how fans are reacting to Tower of God so far. What do you think of this anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!