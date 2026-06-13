The Greatest Sports Series of All Time Confirms a Brand New Release

The anime and manga industry is growing ever so rapidly, which also means that the older series eventually get forgotten over time. However, there are always exceptions to the rule, especially if the story is well-received by fans. One such example is Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk, often considered the greatest sports series of all time. Inoue is one of the most celebrated manga creators, known for not just Slam Dunk, but also the acclaimed series Vagabond and Real. Needless to say, his sports series is his most popular work, especially considering that it was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1990 to 1996. Inoue is known for being particular about his work being adapted into an anime, which makes it difficult for any studio to meet his expectations.

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Thanks to that, he was heavily involved with the production stage of Slam Dunk’s anime, and the results clearly show how his decision positively affected the anime. In 2022, the series received an unexpected revival to adapt the final chapters of the manga. While the story is long over, Slam Dunk still has a huge global fan base who always await new releases from the series. The official X handle of Viz Media confirms the manga’s return in Spring 2027 with a new deluxe hardcover edition. It will include exclusive color pages from the original series, brand-new covers, and volume structure reordered by story arcs. The release date and link to preordering will be revealed at a later date.

What Is Slam Dunk About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story centers around Hanamichi Sakuragi, a tall teenager with flaming red hair. He enters high school hoping to break his streak of getting his confession rejected and finally get himself a girlfriend. However, that’s easier said than done when he is infamous around the parts for his delinquent and destructive behavior. Since everyone avoids him like the plague, he has a difficult time getting along with others. Ignorant of Hanamichi’s history, Haruko Akagi approaches him after noticing his height and asks him whether he plays basketball or not.

However, overwhelmed by the fact that a girl is talking to him, Hanamichi replies yes despite his hatred for sports. Unbeknownst to him, Haruko later witnesses his exceptional physical abilities and informs the school’s basketball captain about him. It doesn’t take long for the former troublemaker to get entangled in a world of competitive basketball, even though he never wanted to play the game again. The series is still loved for its relatable character growth and a well-written conclusion, which isn’t that common in the Shonen industry.

The story diverged from a traditional happy ending and instead focused on gritty realism. Hanamichi’s journey from a delinquent to a dedicated basketball player is not only inspiring, but it also gives him an incredible farewell. The manga has been compiled in 31 volumes, and links to the physical and digital copies are available on the official website of Viz Media. Additionally, the anime is streaming on Prime Video for fans in the U.S.

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