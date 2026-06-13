Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Unveils New Look At The Best Characters For Upcoming Release

Exactly one year after the Japanese premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the series is all set for its home video release. Following the Hashira Training in 2024, the anime confirmed a trilogy film adaptation for the manga’s longest and most intense arc. The first part of the trilogy hit the Japanese theaters in July 2025 before making an international debut in September of the same year. However, the anime isn’t streaming on any platform thanks to the extended and multiple theatrical releases. As the most successful anime film of all time, the film was shown in the theaters for months and keeps getting new screenings in Japan. While the streaming has been delayed, the film is all set for its Blu-ray DVD release on July 29th, 2026.

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To hype up the release, the official website of the anime shared three special illustrations of the most crucial characters in the first part. While Zenitsu Agatsuma and Shinobu Kocho received individual visuals, Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro Kamado were shown fighting side-by-side. Each visual highlights the Demon Slayers’ fights against the Upper Moons, which were all featured in the first part of the film. The Blu-ray DVD’s release date is only for Japanese fans since it will take at least a few months to be available globally.

Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Have a Release Window?

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Although the anime has released a new season for film in consecutive years since its debut in 2019, this year is the first time it hasn’t returned with anything new. Considering the stellar animation of the film, the second part is taking longer than expected. While Part 2 doesn’t have an official release window yet, we can expect it to be released sometime next year. For now, the anime also awaits a global streaming date, which might be revealed this year.

What to Expect From Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2?

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The Infinity Castle is by far the most brutal arc in the series, and the second part will be just as intense. The fights against Akaza and Kaigaku are over with their deaths, but Doma is still standing strong. The first part of the film teased his fight against Kanao Tsuyuri, which will be continued in Part 2. Additionally, two more Upper Moons, Kokushibo and Nakime, have yet to enter the battlefield. As the strong demon after Muzan Kibutsuji, Kokushibo’s powers are horrifying.

Meanwhile, Nakime, the newly appointed Upper Four, has yet to show any offensive powers. She is the one responsible for creating the Infinity Castle and trapping all the Demon Slayers inside it. Without Nakime’s defeat, escaping the endless labyrinth is simply impossible. Following the Infinity Castle Arc’s conclusion, the story will move on to the Sunrise Countdown Arc. The animation studio has yet to reveal which format it will be adapted into, and fans won’t be getting any updates before the trilogy is released.

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